PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket/Central Falls Transit Center, while originally projected to open late this summer, will now not be complete until December as a result of labor and material supply chain troubles.
Despite delays, Rhode Island Department of Transportation Project Manager Julie Oakley said 80 percent of the construction for the transit hub, which includes both the train station and bus stop, was complete as of Monday, Aug. 1. Track work and the foundational work for station platforms, including ramps, staircases, and other pedestrian access points is nearly done as well.
“Primarily, I would say, all of the substantial formation work has been completed for all elements of the project,” Oakley told The Breeze Monday morning.
She explained that while the project was originally anticipated to be complete in time for the station to open by late summer or early fall, they are experiencing delays with material supply chain deliveries and “COVID related workforce issues” with the manufacturer of the station platforms.
“We’ve got about half of those in now, and we’re waiting for the remaining other half,” Oakley said. “It’s delayed the project by about five months, and we’re looking to open the station around the end of this year.”
Final stages of “polishing” work, Oakley said, will include continued paving, painting, installation of public art, signage, and other small items. She said she did not foresee any other reason for delays at this point.
Back in February, an update from RIDOT stated that recent work at the train station has involved steel and concrete foundations being removed from the system used to electrify the trains, after new structures were constructed over the past months. Installation of the roof’s metal decking continues, and work began on the elevator tower wall framing and site lighting.
According to a July update, construction continued last month with platform installation for the Providence-bound trains which allowed electrical and communication installations, and on the roofing and exterior metal panel system along the elevator towers and pedestrian bridge. Workers set one of two sets of stairs that connect the Providence-bound platform to the pedestrian bridge and started building the Barton Street drop-off connection to the pedestrian bridge.
Included in the total project is the train station itself, the neighboring bus station, and a parking lot for about 200 cars. The train station and bus hub are being managed as one contract. A bid for the parking lot aspect of the project was awarded roughly a month ago and is now moving ahead on schedule.
The culmination of more than a decade of work on the Pawtucket/Central Falls Transit Center is projected to fill a need for commuters traveling to Boston in the north and to Providence, T.F. Green and Wickford in the south. The station will also provide a seamless intermodal connection between MBTA commuter rail service and RIPTA local bus service, according to state representatives.
Oakley said RIDOT is working with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to establish final train schedules.
“Once we have that, we’ll be able to have better predictions for ridership,” Oakley said.
