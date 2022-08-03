Train station coming
Buy Now

Construction of a new train station at the Pawtucket/Central Falls line progressed in July with the installation of a new platform along the Providence-bound side of the tracks.

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket/Central Falls Transit Center, while originally projected to open late this summer, will now not be complete until December as a result of labor and material supply chain troubles.

Despite delays, Rhode Island Department of Transportation Project Manager Julie Oakley said 80 percent of the construction for the transit hub, which includes both the train station and bus stop, was complete as of Monday, Aug. 1. Track work and the foundational work for station platforms, including ramps, staircases, and other pedestrian access points is nearly done as well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.