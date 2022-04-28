CUMBERLAND – The “final piece of the puzzle” on the transformation of the Cumberland Senior Center can now move forward after the Town Council last week approved $6,400 to be paid to TurfScape LLC to complete landscaping there.
Councilors last week commended Mayor Jeff Mutter and his team for their work in modernizing and renovating the center at the Cumberland Monastery.
The work has been done largely through grant funds obtained by grant writer Lisa Andoscia. Councilor Lisa Beaulieu said there’s been a “remarkable” improvement at the center, and the before and after difference is a profound one that deserves proper recognition. “Nicely done,” she told Mutter.
Beaulieu asked if a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in the near future to celebrate completion of the work, and Mutter said that yes, that’s the plan.
Town Planner Glenn Modica said the Senior Center project cost approximately $900,000 and included the following:
• Upgraded electrical
• New gas heater
• Renovated kitchen and new kitchen equipment
• New roof
• Exterior improvements including new portico, stone veneer, siding, shutters and pergolas
• ADA-compliant front and side entries with new electronic exterior doors
• New interior doors
• Grading and paving of the parking lot and approach roads
• And now landscaping.
Also at an April 20 meeting, the council approved spending up to $23,400 on 19 new native specimen trees to replace invasive Norway maples removed from Valley Falls Heritage Park. The old stumps will be removed in the main section of the park and other stumps will be treated to make sure the trees don’t regenerate, said Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens. Money for another five red maple trees there will come from a grant through the Rhode Island Tree Council. Stevens said progress has been slow as officials have approached private citizens about planting the trees as part of the grant, so five of the trees will go here.
The council also approved a resolution authorizing Mutter to spend up to $26,822 on new sensory play equipment at the new Epheta Park in the Cumberland Hill neighborhood. This part of the project was originally cut due to higher than expected costs for developing the park. Money for the equipment is coming through a $100,000 grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
