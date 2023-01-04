PAWTUCKET – Prolific downtown property owner and developer Leslie Moore is looking to convert the H & G Professional Building at 255 Main St. that until recently housed Pawtucket Pawn Brokers, which she purchased in 2017, into a mixed-use building with micro-apartments and businesses.
It’s one of three new projects on which Moore, who also previously turned the Grant Building into the small business hub Still on Main, and the former Artéé Fabrics & Home at 230 Main St. into the new Green on Main, is looking to make significant progress on in 2023.
The building itself at 255 Main St. is a challenge, said Moore, but she’s excited about the potential there.
Moore is also in the process of planning a mixed-use project at 222 High St., also in the downtown, a former universalist church that was saved from demolition by Kyla Coburn and Kyla Coburn Designs. Moore purchased that property from Coburn on Dec. 20, 2021, according to city property tax records.
She said that though residential units will be part of the project, she also wants to have “something open to the public” there.
One of the remaining obstacles on redevelopment of 222 High St. relates to parking, Moore told The Breeze, and she’s in the process of pursuing some agreements in the neighborhood to acquire the spaces needed.
On both 255 Main St. and 222 High St., Moore said she’s looking at substantial completion within the next 18 months.
The Breeze previously reported on the Green on Main concept for the former Artéé Fabrics & Home property at 230 Main St., which Moore converted into a sort of indoor park space, complete with artificial grass and vendor spaces. That space isn’t quite ready to open, says Moore, but she envisions it to be a relaxing space for people to come and hang out.
Moore said this week that she has a goal of bringing more residences downtown to pair with the businesses she’s trying to bring, creating “a different type of development that involves the community and brings life” to the area, including people living here, doing business, and moving around. She said she’s hoping that means more opportunity for creativity “and things we don’t already have.”
Moore said this week that she’s also taking over the build-out of 25 Maple St., the former Narragansett Bay Insurance property. There was a team that was excited about converting it into a sort of “cultural hub,” she said, and she has similar interests, though with maybe a different business design. “It’s a beautiful building,” she said, and she loves the ideas of people being able to enjoy culture or catch a show within its walls.
