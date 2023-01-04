H & G Professional Building
Buy Now

The H & G Professional Building at 255 Main St. in Pawtucket.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – Prolific downtown property owner and developer Leslie Moore is looking to convert the H & G Professional Building at 255 Main St. that until recently housed Pawtucket Pawn Brokers, which she purchased in 2017, into a mixed-use building with micro-apartments and businesses.

It’s one of three new projects on which Moore, who also previously turned the Grant Building into the small business hub Still on Main, and the former Artéé Fabrics & Home at 230 Main St. into the new Green on Main, is looking to make significant progress on in 2023.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.