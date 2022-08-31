Read-Ott
The Read-Ott Mansion on Walcott Street in Pawtucket.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – The future of the Read-Ott House is still in question as the property owners remain in court over the condition of the property, and representatives from the church and historic preservationists say they’re still hoping to find a solution that saves it from demolition.

“In an ideal world,” Rev. Philip Zymaris of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on Walcott Street told The Valley Breeze , the church would be able to restore the building, keeping the property under their ownership while improving the facade for the surrounding community.

