PAWTUCKET – The future of the Read-Ott House is still in question as the property owners remain in court over the condition of the property, and representatives from the church and historic preservationists say they’re still hoping to find a solution that saves it from demolition.
“In an ideal world,” Rev. Philip Zymaris of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on Walcott Street told The Valley Breeze , the church would be able to restore the building, keeping the property under their ownership while improving the facade for the surrounding community.
Zymaris said the church previously researched possible ways to save the house. They spoke with members of Roger Williams University, and architecture students studied the house to come up with viable solutions for restoration. There is a high price tag for such an undertaking, however, he said.
“Almost all of them would take about $2 million,” Zymaris said of the restoration proposals.
The cost to simply demolish is still as high as $250,000, he said of estimates..
The church community has been located in Pawtucket for approximately 100 years, Zymaris said. According to church history, the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church was originally located on George Street.
In 1965, the congregation purchased and moved to the property at 97 Walcott St., the site of the 6,000-square-foot 1842 Ott Mansion, with plans to build their new church building. They held their first divine liturgy in a makeshift chapel in the former garage of the Ott Mansion in 1966 before completing the Byzantine style church, which was paid for in full by the parishioners, in 1968. The Haseotes family, longtime members of the parish and former owners of Cumberland Farms, also contributed to the effort.
The Ott Mansion served as the house of the church’s priest, and included office space, meeting rooms, church school classrooms, and more. Zymaris, who lives in Needham, Mass., said his predecessor was the last to live in the house next to the church in the 1990s. Priests in the Greek Orthodox Church, such as Zymaris, marry and have families, so many priests have begun owning their own homes to build equity, he noted.
Without activity in the house, maintenance slowed down and the church’s expenses were focused elsewhere. Zymaris said the church painted the three-story building a number of years ago at a cost of almost $10,000.
“Every five years, we can’t do that,” Zymaris said.
He told The Breeze “nothing is written in stone” yet, and if a viable solution to save the house presents itself he would share it with the parish members for consideration. The church, he said, consists of roughly 190 families and hundreds of members, and they would vote on such a decision as a group.
Ultimately, Zymaris stressed the importance of finding a solution that satisfies both the congregation and neighbors. The church recently held its 94th Annual Greek Festival, its largest annual fundraiser, and he said the support of the local community has fed the longevity of the event and the church itself.
In June, architect and local resident David Sisson said he had a client who was interested in purchasing the property, but it was unclear if the church would be willing to sell as members of the congregation do not agree on whether the 6,000-square-foot mansion should sold and restored, or leveled while keeping the ownership and use of the land for the church and its activities.
Sisson this week said it is still his goal “to save that house one way or another.” He said he had client made an offer, which was not accepted by the church congregation, to purchase the house and property for $250,000. Representatives of the church were called to appear in Pawtucket Municipal Housing Court for housing infractions related to the declining shape of the Read-Ott House this month, and are due back in court on Sept. 26. Sisson said he is looking to negotiate a new offer, but they only have “about a month to figure something out.”
Neighborhood residents and preservationists have repeatedly said that the mansion is a critical piece of the history of Quality Hill and Pawtucket.
At an Aug. 15 hearing before Municipal Court Judge Donna Nesselbush, it was revealed that there was a church vote in the spring to demolish the home next to the church. Church representatives told Nesselbush that they had not signed a demolition contract yet, according to those who were there. Nesselbush said she wanted to work with the church to explore all options to save the building and repair it.
