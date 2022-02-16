PAWTUCKET – City and state officials are working hard toward the goal of getting the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station open by late summer, but some aspects of getting the project just right will linger beyond that opening.
Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien, said Rhode Island Department of Transportation representatives are meeting regularly with stakeholders, and are now into some of the finer “nitty-gritty” details as the project rumbles toward its conclusion.
The clear priority from RIDOT is to have key elements finalized for day one of operation, including bus access and trains that are running, she said, but city representatives have been assured that long-term goals on access and getting certain concerns addressed on “design priorities around the final scope” of the project will continue.
“We appreciate DOT and RIPTA working with us,” she said.
Some of those details include improved pedestrian access from Pine Street, parking facilities to the north, traffic measures at Pine Street and Goff Avenue, and various sidewalk and crosswalk upgrades.
RIDOT is currently hashing out bus access aspects along nearby Exchange Street, which ties into the new Broad Street, with bus turning radius and final lane designs among the details being planned.
A February update from RIDOT stated that recent work at the train station has involved steel and concrete foundations being removed from the system used to electrify the trains, after new structures were constructed over the past months. Installation of the roof metal decking continues, and work began on the elevator tower wall framing and site lighting.
The culmination of more than a decade of work on the $47 million Pawtucket/Central Falls Transit Center is projected to fill a need for commuters traveling to Boston in the north and to Providence, T.F. Green and Wickford in the south. The station will also provide a seamless intermodal connection between MBTA commuter rail service and RIPTA local bus service, according to state representatives.
The area around the train station is seeing a boom in new development, particularly in residential projects within old mills.
