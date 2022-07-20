NORTH PROVIDENCE – After some unexpected underground obstructions were addressed, the foundation for the new Tri-Town Animal Shelter to be shared by North Providence, Johnston and Smithfield now has its foundation in place.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said officials met recently to address some minor changes on a project now expected to cost about $2.4 million. There was a bit of ledge found, he said, requiring them to move the water line by about 25 or 30 feet, and the foundation was finally completed after finding more stone than expected.
“They had to move a considerable amount of stone,” he said.
The North Providence Purchasing Board is due to get an update on the animal shelter progress at its meeting tonight, July 20.
Lombardi said he now expects that the project might run a bit over estimates. Current timetables still have it being completed by Jan. 1, 2023, though some involved have said they think that date is a bit aggressive.
The Breeze reported in April on the start of construction for the long-awaited tri-community animal shelter to be shared between the three neighboring communities.
Ahlborg Construction, of Warwick, is completing the project, even as animals from the three towns are temporarily being sheltered in Smithfield.
Plans include a run for dogs and an adoption room for people to meet with prospective pets.
Johnston and Smithfield are both making substantial financial contributions to the new shelter.
