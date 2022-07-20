Second view
A look at the foundation of the new North Providence-Johnston-Smithfield Animal Shelter, as of last Friday.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

NORTH PROVIDENCE – After some unexpected underground obstructions were addressed, the foundation for the new Tri-Town Animal Shelter to be shared by North Providence, Johnston and Smithfield now has its foundation in place.

Mayor Charles Lombardi said officials met recently to address some minor changes on a project now expected to cost about $2.4 million. There was a bit of ledge found, he said, requiring them to move the water line by about 25 or 30 feet, and the foundation was finally completed after finding more stone than expected.

