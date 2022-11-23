Franklin Farm
The farmhouse at Franklin Farm.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – After receiving half of the grant funds they were seeking toward the planned interior restoration of the farmhouse at Franklin Farm, volunteer board members are now looking to take a piecemeal approach to the project as funds come in.

Pam Thurlow, of the Historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm Preservation Association, told the Town Council on Nov. 16 that they applied for a $150,000 grant from the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission last year, with a planned $150,000 match from the town, but they received half of that, at $75,000, and the town will be matching that lower amount.

Pole 22
Pole 22

The Champlin Foundation grant period opens December 15 and closes January 15. If you have not done so already, you might wish to apply.

