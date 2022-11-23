CUMBERLAND – After receiving half of the grant funds they were seeking toward the planned interior restoration of the farmhouse at Franklin Farm, volunteer board members are now looking to take a piecemeal approach to the project as funds come in.
Pam Thurlow, of the Historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm Preservation Association, told the Town Council on Nov. 16 that they applied for a $150,000 grant from the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission last year, with a planned $150,000 match from the town, but they received half of that, at $75,000, and the town will be matching that lower amount.
Thurlow said they’re hoping that $150,000, after bids are received, can fund some significant improvements. After renegotiating with state preservationists, they’re looking at a scaled down scope of work limited to the southern end of the farmhouse near the driveway. That’s the newest section of the house, said Thurlow.
Current plans call for a new ramp system for ADA accessibility in back of the building, a gutted entryway area, new kitchen, ADA bathroom, a small kitchenette, a few closets, some insulation, lighting and plumbing.
Some electrical would be installed in the gutted area, with hopes for funds to eventually do electricity throughout the old home, said Thurlow.
Franklin Farm previously completed exterior renovations to the farmhouse they plan to use to expand their year-round programming and accessibility for visitors, but the inside is seen as an even bigger project.
Thurlow said their architect drew and submitted preliminary plans to the Building Department. Because the building is going from non-inhabitable to habitable, even though there’s really only one room being done, all codes needed to be considered before final plans. They took the plans in August to the Fire Department and received agreement from the chief on how to handle fire alarms in the building even though there isn’t full electricity.
Full-size plans are next, she said, and then the architect will complete bid specifications and they’ll seek bids.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu sought clarification whether they plan to draft plans for the full scope of the renovation and then complete it in a piecemeal way, and Thurlow said yes, that’s the plan. It helps that they had a full master plan created three or four years ago, she added, and they can now complete “chunks of it” as money comes in.
The Champlin Foundation grant period opens December 15 and closes January 15. If you have not done so already, you might wish to apply.
