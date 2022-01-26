PAWTUCKET – By this time next year, the new space for Alison Bologna’s Shri Studio should be fully ready to go, aided by a $100,000 grant fromThe Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation to support build-out of the facility at 390 Pine St. near the city’s future new train station.
The $100,000 grant is among 37 grants that Centreville Bank awarded as part of its fourth-quarter 2021 round of grants. The money will go toward the affordable housing and community hub space being developed at 390 Pine St.
Alison Bologna, founder and executive director of the yoga studio, said she is so grateful for the Centreville Bank Foundation’s support with the grant.
“The COVID-19 pandemic created real challenges for the construction of Shri at 390 Pine St. because of the rising costs of construction materials,” she said. “But now, thanks to this support, we are moving forward to revitalize this historic mill, activating a neighborhood with what will soon become a creative live, work, wellness community to benefit thousands of Rhode Island residents with wrap-around holistic services.”
In addition to the Centreville Bank Foundation grant, Shri Studio recently received $75,000 from The Champlin Foundation and $30,000 from The Edward and Virginia Routhier Foundation. The three recent grants bring the total annual giving amount to more than $1.1 million for 2021 and will go toward Shri Studio’s Shri Service Corps, where all of its nonprofit work takes place.
The funding Shri Studio received from Centreville Bank will go toward completing the first floor of 390 Pine St., and Bologna said the money helped them close a funding gap. She they are in need of $150,000 more to complete the project for the first floor, but are going to start work and fill in the funding as they go.
Bologna said Shri Studio’s general contractor, Ron Caniglia of Stand Corporation, has worked with Centreville Bank before and was able to help Shri in obtaining the grant.
“Our general contractor who has a real passion for what we’re doing said he has only done projects that are only affordable housing, or only done social services,” Bologna said. “He said he has never done one in all his years where everything is done under one roof with wrap-around services. That’s what Centreville Bank really seemed to respond to.”
Bologna said that in addition to Caniglia helping them in receiving the grant, Shri Studio also received help from Paola Fernandez, the vice president of community development at Centreville Bank.
“We put together an application for the grant, crossed our fingers, and they came for a tour and did a big vetting process,” she said. “There was a lot of work behind the scenes, so we are so happy to have received it.”
Bologna plans to have a “Giving Wall” on the first floor where everyone who has contributed financially to helping Shri Studio come to fruition through the years will be featured. The Giving Wall will be one of the main features when patrons walk into the studio area.
“The side wall is going to be telling a story on it, telling our story,” Bologna said. “You’re going to be able to see all the students we serve and the Giving Wall will be up to thank everyone for funding and making this community centered space tangible.”
Bologna has been working with the Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corporation and said they have done everything with her from securing funding to site plans, environmental remediation to construction oversight.
“All of the demo is done, all of the environmental remediation is done, apartments are mapped out, and we are even able to repurpose and save some of the original pieces,” Bologna said. “We cannot wait to get in the building and get it buzzing with programs and have our programs off our waitlists.”
