Greystone Bridge
Wood is visible beneath asphalt prior to a previous recoating of the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge, a span connecting North Providence with Johnston over the Woonasquatucket Avenue that was shut down due to safety concerns in the summer of 2020, may be converted into a pedestrian bridge.

Mayor Charles Lombardi confirmed that the Rhode Island Department of Transportation gave him that news some time back, and that he’s still in talks with RIDOT about what can be done to bring back the nearly 75-year-old timber bridge for vehicles.

