NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge, a span connecting North Providence with Johnston over the Woonasquatucket Avenue that was shut down due to safety concerns in the summer of 2020, may be converted into a pedestrian bridge.
Mayor Charles Lombardi confirmed that the Rhode Island Department of Transportation gave him that news some time back, and that he’s still in talks with RIDOT about what can be done to bring back the nearly 75-year-old timber bridge for vehicles.
Ultimately, he said, it will come down to cost and need, and this bridge on Angell Street and Greystone Avenue near Johnston’s Cricket Field Park has traditionally been seen as a cut-thru to simply avoid traffic on Route 44.
Lombardi said the town previously addressed any concerns on safety, with Johnston set to respond to the only building impacted by the closure.
RIDOT announced the originally announced that the bridge would be shut down for two years, a timeframe lasting until mid-2022. It was closed after overweight trucks were seen crossing it despite a weight restriction of three tons.
As of 2020, the bridge was funded for reconstruction of $2 million in 2022. A representative from RIDOT couldn’t immediately be reached this week.
The bridge, long described by town officials as being in the worst shape in town, was carrying about 3,000 vehicles per day when it was closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.