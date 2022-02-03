NORTH SMITHFIELD – The long-running discussion on what to do with the old Dr. Harry L. Halliwell Memorial School will hit a high point tonight, Feb. 3, as the Town Council hears from the Halliwell Review Committee on next steps.
Chairman Jeff Porter said his committee is looking to the council for action on some of their recommendations, including on securing the site, soliciting an architectural firm/engineering team, pre-design and design development, and construction steps.
On the agenda for Thursday are a discussion and vote on committee recommendations and on a request for qualifications on the “Halliwell Community Center conceptual and schematic design.”
Plans for the sprawling old school complex off Victory Highway have crystallized to the point where there’s agreement that the best use for this site is a single “multi-use community-based building,” said Porter. Town officials asked the board to make a formal recommendation on future use, he said, so that’s what they plan to do.
The plan is truly a “high-level concept” at this point, said Porter, with further exploration on architecture and engineering needed, as well as nailing down what type of programming would be incorporated, but the idea is for a multi-generational community facility that the whole town can enjoy.
The board previously recommended that all of the school’s deteriorating buildings be taken down, said Porter, with go-ahead given for an environmental consultant to do hazardous materials testing in all buildings.
Tearing down buildings and abating any contamination will give “a clean slate for whatever is decided” at Halliwell, Porter said.
He said many people feel a lot of nostalgia about the school.
“I understand, I went there,” he said, and while some people want to re-create that nostalgic feel with a campus-like complex of buildings, the better route has been determined to be a single large building possibly with dedicated areas for different segments of the population, including teens and senior citizens, said Porter. Another amenity could include rentable classrooms for artists.
“The possibilities are really kind of open right now,” he told The Valley Breeze.
Officials are in conversations with representatives from the Y about possible partnerships on community-based programming. Other groups mentioned to be part of this include the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and the town’s food pantry, which needs a new space where it’s not so difficult to carry goods up and down the stairs.
Asked whether he thinks the Halliwell transformation will get done, Porter said he does, but it’s going to take some time.
“We want to do this the right way,” he said, following the proper process.
The goals will be to bring in professionals to help guide that process and make sure the town sticks to any budgeted numbers, he said. A lot more community meetings are needed “to nail down what folks would like to see,” he said.
