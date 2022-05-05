FOSTER – Looking at the cedar-sided home atop a hill on Old Plainfield Pike, some would guess that Phil and Susan Hauser’s home had been there for centuries.
But the house is less than 20 years old as is an impeccable model of the 17th century King’s North Star House in Guilford, Conn, hand-built by Phil Hauser.
Atop a hill on Old Plainfield Pike sits the Hausers’ home with cedar clapboards, old-fashioned style without taper on the sides and roof, and a giant stone chimney. The style is broken back saltbox and Hauser said that though the title does not refer to the labor involved, he would certainly save his back from building another replica home from the foundation up.
The beauty of the home is in Hauser’s eye for detail. He placed granite curbstones around the foundation to hide the standard concrete base. Hauser used gunstock support beams inside the house, saying it looks and feels authentic right down to the campfire scent floating around the home from the four fireplaces.
The largest fireplace in the kitchen includes a working stone oven. Hauser said the chimney, which is 24 inches wide to accommodate the four fireplaces, is large enough to handle a big fire without the concern of a house fire.
“He likes to have big fires when we do them,” Susan Hauser said.
The couple is looking to downsize their home and is putting the one-of-a-kind house on the market. Susan is ready to downsize, but her husband is holding onto hope that it will take a few years to find the right person to buy the house.
“I don’t really want to sell it. It will be like losing an arm,” he said.
The house has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Phil Hauser runs a sawmill in Foster, Hauser Timber and Frames and Wood Products, but for his home, he hand-planed enormous beams of oak wood for the frame. The exposed wood ceiling reveals huge oak beams. He used age-old methods to secure the joints.
Hauser also used his dry kiln to dry all the lumber for the house. His business sells and installs house frames, he said, adding that he is currently building three homes with frames similar to his.
“This style is always going to be in style. It’s time-tested,” he said.
His favorite details are the floors, which have radiant heat, and the exposed beams.
“It’s not a lot of the glitter some folks might like. But for me, the glitter is in the beams and the wood,” he said.
The floor is white oak stained to look appropriate for the period, and the doors and molding are made of pine. Every board is hand-nailed with time-appropriate nails, Hauser said. The house also has wood features in red oak and curly maple.
“I started from trees. My whole heart went into this house,” he said.
For Susan, the glitter is the kitchen, with an over-the-sink window overlooking the yard and an antique stove that uses both wood and gas.
Phil Hauser said after framing the home, it took around six years to get it as it is today. There are still a few projects remaining to finish in the home, including a set of stairs to be finished in the front of the house and little things here and there, he said.
“Whoever wants this should be ready to put their heart into it too,” said Hauser.
Returning to Rhode Island, he said he became friends with renowned sculptor Armand LaMontagne of Scituate, who after building his own reproduction home in Scituate offered Phil advice on his home. LaMontagne told The Valley Breeze & Observer in 2006 that the home was “by far the best house” he’d seen.
For inquiries on the home, contact John Willette, of HI Homes Team at HomeSmart Professionals ,at 401-855-4293, or by email at inquiries@hi-homes.com.
