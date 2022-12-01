LINCOLN – Tis the season to visit Hearthside House in Lincoln and experience one of the most elaborate Christmas displays in the Blackstone Valley. The ornate mansion holds a certain charm no matter the season, but it lives its best life in December.
Hearthside, built circa 1810, is a historic house museum at 677 Great Road. Stewards of the home, the Friends of Hearthside, painstakingly outfit each room for the holidays — decking the halls of the mansion for visitors to enjoy.
“One step inside the historic Hearthside House and the beauty, charm, and magic of Christmas’ past comes alive. The feel of a warm and cozy home with a fire in the fireplace, gaily appointed Christmas trees, festively decorated mantels and garlands adorning the staircases and doorways, and a Victorian–style Santa Claus, this elegant 200-year-old mansion welcomes guests for a nostalgic journey back in time,” said Kathy Hartley, president of the Friends of Hearthside.
There will be six openings to experience an “Old-Fashioned Christmas” at Hearthside this December.
It’s a great photo opportunity for families looking to snap Christmas photos or to gather inspiration for their own holiday decor.
“Dozens of twinkling trees and elaborately decorated mantels on all ten fireplaces are displayed in every room to bring the joy of the season to life for guests of all ages. Even the dollhouse is decked out with miniature trees and gifts to spark the imagination and bring the magic of Christmas to life for all ages,” said Hartley.
“Volunteers dressed in their Victorian finery will welcome guests with history and tales of the traditions of Christmas,” Hartley continued. “The festive feel in the house is accented by the sights, sounds and aromas of the holiday, including traditional music and seasonal treats of hot cider and cookies from the Colonial kitchen.”
Self-guided tours through the house allow guests to view decorations at their own pace. The season is set to begin on Sat., Dec. 3 between 1-4:30 p.m., with additional openings on Sun., Dec. 4, and the following weekend of Dec. 10 and 11 at the same times.
Staggered admission slots are reserved in advance to help avoid crowds Reservations and ticket purchases may be made online at hearthsidehouse.org.
Santa Claus will be at each of the pre-Christmas openings, offering visits in the library (photos are encouraged).
Since some children may be too shy to sit with Santa in-person, Hartley said they may drop a letter off to him at the special mailbox designated for Santa at the rear of the house, outside of the gift shop. Letters may be dropped off between Dec. 4 and 11, and Santa will make personal calls to the children before Christmas.
The Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse at Chase Farm will also be open on Sun. Dec. 4 and 11 for two, 30-minute caroling and poetry performances by youth volunteers (scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.)
“During the 19th century, when the schoolhouse held classes for children ages 5 to 15, the teacher would organize a performance for the community each year with the children. This event is a portrayal of what might have been offered in 1871 when Lincoln was first formed as a town,” Hartley explained.
After the holiday rush, she noted that there will be two more opportunities in 2022 to visit Hearthside for guided tours by the interpreters in period attire during the “Home for the Holidays” candlelight tours given on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Friday, Dec. 30.
Advance tickets are required for the “Home for the Holidays” tours, as space is limited. The tours, which are roughly one hour each, run from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
To avoid crowding, admission for the Hearthside tours is timed. Reservations and ticket purchase are recommended in advance through hearthsidehouse.org. General admission is $15 per person, $10 for children ages 10-17, and free for children younger than 9. The Christmas at the Schoolhouse program is $5.
