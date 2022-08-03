CENTRAL FALLS – City officials and project leaders on Monday announced the start of construction of new affordable housing on two adjacent vacant lots on Washington and Hood Streets.
Mayor Maria Rivera, city employees, and attending guests were joined by Building Futures, a construction pre-apprenticeship program to prepare diverse low-income individuals for careers in the industry, to break ground on the lots at 12 Hood St. that will soon become two new four-bedroom single-family homes. The homes will be energy efficient and built with sustainable materials by local Building Futures students, and Stand Corporation is the partnered general contractor.
“It’s no secret that we desperately need more housing that is affordable here in Central Falls,” Rivera said.
When taking office, she said she made it a goal to develop up to 200 housing units within three years, and this project makes progress toward this goal. Currently, just 7 percent of housing units in Central Falls are single-family homes, compared to a 56 percent statewide average. The city also has a 19 percent homeowner rate, Rivera said.
The city’s housing crisis has been exacerbated by the pandemic, and under Rivera’s administration, Central Falls has been prioritizing the creation of new housing units to support residents. The lots at 12 Hood St. were acquired by the city in 2015 and 2016 with the intent of development, and the vision is finally moving forward.
“These two homes represent more than just a roof over people’s heads,” Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Saal said Monday. “It represents leadership from everyone here today…”
He said the homes will boost economic development for the workers building the homes, and for the Central Falls community as a whole as it continues with even more “healthy homes” in the city. Speakers said homeownership helps develop wealth, and this build is an opportunity for first-time homeowners to gain the knowledge and experience to enter the housing market.
Andrew Cortes, executive director of Building Futures Rhode Island, explained that the project will be conducted through its graduate service learning program, which he said provides residents “an opportunity to give back to their community while they prepare for a future in construction.” The houses will be the 12th and 13th projects completed through the program.
Donald Campbell, a Central Falls resident and member of the Building Futures pre-apprenticeship program, will be helping on the project. Speaking Monday, Campbell said he was excited to continue advancing his career as an electrician, and for the opportunity to contribute his developed trade skills to a project that benefits the city he grew up in.
The two four-bedroom homes will be built to be energy efficient and will use sustainable materials. The city will also be able to purchase materials at a discounted rate with the support of Builders Surplus. Through the construction model, the projects will lower the long-term cost of homeownership. Once ready for market, the homes will be sold by real estate agents from Central Falls, keeping all steps of the project as local as possible.
According to Cortes, Central Falls Planning Director Thomas Deller, and Kite Architects Principal Planner Christine West, the homes will be built based on a sustainable design and using sustainable materials. West explained that the design is one of three sustainable models by Kite Architects, but is being adjusted to meet specific city codes.
The sustainable design also makes the homes more affordable, Deller said. The city set aside money from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to support affordable housing developments projects like this one. As the developer, the city will get money back when the homes are purchased. Deller said he hopes to see the homes completed, and people moved in by this time next year.
