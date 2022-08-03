CENTRAL FALLS – City officials and project leaders on Monday announced the start of construction of new affordable housing on two adjacent vacant lots on Washington and Hood Streets.

Mayor Maria Rivera, city employees, and attending guests were joined by Building Futures, a construction pre-apprenticeship program to prepare diverse low-income individuals for careers in the industry, to break ground on the lots at 12 Hood St. that will soon become two new four-bedroom single-family homes. The homes will be energy efficient and built with sustainable materials by local Building Futures students, and Stand Corporation is the partnered general contractor.

