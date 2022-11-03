LINCOLN – The last opportunity this season to get a guided tour and learn the history of all four of the Great Road Heritage Campus sites will be on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Through the tours, the stories and history behind each of them is given by the knowledgeable docents dressed in period attire. In addition to Hearthside (1810), there are three other historic sites at the Great Road Heritage Campus: the Moffett Mill (1812), Hannaway Blacksmith Shop (1880), and the Pullen's Corner Schoolhouse (1850).

