LINCOLN – The last opportunity this season to get a guided tour and learn the history of all four of the Great Road Heritage Campus sites will be on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Through the tours, the stories and history behind each of them is given by the knowledgeable docents dressed in period attire. In addition to Hearthside (1810), there are three other historic sites at the Great Road Heritage Campus: the Moffett Mill (1812), Hannaway Blacksmith Shop (1880), and the Pullen's Corner Schoolhouse (1850).
Tours will begin at noon and end at 3 p.m., at each of the sites. Admittance times are staggered every 30 minutes. Advance online registration is strongly recommended through greatroadheritagecampus.org. While walk-ins may be accepted, there is no guarantee that the time slot will have openings.
Hearthside's tours last an hour through the entire house to learn about the different families who lived at the stone mansion for over 200 years. The house is now a museum, filled with interesting antiques and artifacts, as well as having a storied past as "the house that love built."
The Moffett Mill offers an opportunity to step back into a different century. A special guest at this location will welcome guests. Jennifer Hayden, a direct descendant of Arnold Moffett who purchased the 1812 Mill during the mid-19th century, will provide history about the Moffett's unique toolmaking and custom work that was done at the Mill. This amazing building is frozen in time, as it still appears the same as it did when its doors closed for the last time around 1900. The last tour at the Mill is at 2:30 p.m. Admission and transportation to the Mill is included with general admission to Hearthside, or an option to visit only the Mill is $5/person.
At the Pullen's Corner Schoolhouse, discover why this one-room school got the name "Hot Potato School." The schoolhouse was moved from its original location on Angell Road to Chase Farm and restored by the Friends of Hearthside.Guests are welcome to write on slate boards or with a quill pen and experience how children from nearby farms of all ages got their education here from the mid-19th century until it closed in 1922. Expect a 20-minute visit. Tours take place every half hour, with the last one at 2:30 p.m. Visits to the schoolhouse are $5/family.
At the Hannaway Blacksmith Shop, the blacksmith demonstrates at the forge while explaining the history of this original shop and the blacksmithing trade that occurred here. This is a great chance to preview what it might be like to take a class to learn this traditional craft, offered each weekend. Admission is free and visitors are welcome to stay as little or as long as they like, and no time reservation is needed.
The $12 general tour admission is all-inclusive for each of the four sites; $6 for youth under age 12; current paid members of Friends of Hearthside receive free admission. Options are available to tour just one, two, or all of the sites. There is no specific order for the tours. Admission is paid in cash with check and done at Hearthside, 677 Great Road, regardless of whether a tour is booked there or not. The shuttle van will leave from Hearthside for transport to the Mill and other sites at Chase Farm.
