NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charlie Lombardi’s proposed budget for next year contains no tax increase for residents, and the School Department has been level-funded.
Lombardi submitted his 2022/2023 budget proposal to the Town Council last Tuesday, noting that the submission marks the ninth year without a tax increase in North Providence.
He’s recommending a total budget of $115,988,094, up $236,726 from last year. He proposed a total education budget of $61,514,039.
Broken down, the town is expected to receive about $27.2 million from the state in education aid next year, an increase of $100,092. Lombardi suggested no increase to the schools from the municipal budget.
“Through sound fiscal management the town has continued to strengthen its financial condition as it’s weathered another year of the economic storm caused by the pandemic,” Lombardi wrote in his budget letter to the council.
Despite the challenges, North Providence has continued to develop new recreational opportunities for residents, including plans for new football and baseball fields at the high school. The town is also moving forward with a new tri-town animal shelter.
“I’m looking forward to working with the council to adopt a fiscally sound budget that addresses our taxpayer’s needs,” he said.
The town’s fund balance increased by an additional $3.2 million in the last fiscal year, making the cumulative surplus $18.5 million.
Proposed capital improvements in next year’s budget include:
- A new ladder truck and rescue for the Fire Department, Station 2 repairs and other fire department costs: $775,000.
- Upgrading and expanding the animal shelter, adding new police patrol vehicles and digitizing police records: $398,000.
- Digitizing town records, replacing various communication technologies: $170,000.
- Dump trucks for the DPW department, plus road repairs: $1.2 million.
- A new 15-passenger recreation van, and revamping tennis courts: $40,000.
- Lombardi earmarked $512,550 for the recreation department. For Notte Park, he has proposed a water slide and mister/drinking fountain, recreation hall renovations, playground equipment, a concession stand, ballfield scoreboard, paths to the water, wheelchair picnic tables and a barge to shoot-off fireworks.
- Plus, pool and fitness center upgrades including new exercise equipment and handicap stairs for the pool; and various improvements to Peter Randall Park, Stephen Olney Park, Evans Park and Fell Park.
- Rehabbing the stone building at Notte Park; a new HVAC system for the Town Council chambers, roof repairs at 133 Woonasquatucket Ave. and a generator for Town Hall and Station 2: $15,000.
- New shelving, laptops, desks and an elevator for the library; plus renovations to the children’s restroom: $35,000.
- For the senior center, a 12-passenger van, new flooring, a security fence and new bocce courts: $8,000.
On the school side, the budget calls for $4.3 million in capital work, including:
- A new baseball field with a sprinkler system, as well as an AC unit and fresh tiling in the cafeteria at Birchwood Middle School.
- At Ricci, a new soccer field and bathroom upgrades.
- Accessibility improvements, asbestos abatement, exterior windows, a boiler, bathroom and HCAV upgrades at Centredale.
- Asbestos abatement, a public announcement system and HVAC work at Greystone.
- Whelan is also slated for accessibility and HVAC upgrades, asbestos abatement and exterior window work.
- An HVAC system for North Providence High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.