CUMBERLAND – Up until a few months ago, a pair of homes along Diamond Hill Road, one at 2640 and one at 2660, would barely have drawn a glance, a low-lying home to the right resting further away from the road.
The home at the right, 2660 Diamond Hill, would end up being demolished, and a new home, this one much larger and wider than the structure it replaced, would soon begin to rise.
The mansion, which has generated all kinds of conversation about how it could possibly be allowed, and plenty of suggestions that someone must know the right person in government, partially crosses behind 2640 Diamond Hill, erasing the narrow gap previously visible from the road when the previous version of 2660 Diamond Hill Road was here.
A town official says that all is not as it appears in this situation.
The home at 2640 Diamond Hill Road is located on a tenth of an acre, according to Cumberland’s real estate database, and the home itself is built on the very back of that property, according to Town Planner Glenn Modica. The new mansion being built at 2660 Diamond Hill Road is located on an entire acre of land, according to the database, and that property goes behind the property at 2640 Diamond Hill.
Modica told The Breeze that the homeowner at 2660 Diamond Hill did everything within the rules of the zoning ordinance when he demolished and then rebuilt on a larger footprint, including for height, setbacks, and lot coverage.
The smaller home at 2640 Diamond Hill is considered a pre-existing non-conforming house built in 1951, and is much like many homes built close to their property lines at the time.
“It wouldn’t meet current zoning right now,” said Modica. “There are tons of houses like that built in the 1950s.”
The “poor guy” next door is simply too close to the property line, said Modica, through no fault of his own.
Asked how many other neighboring properties might be in a similar situation, Modica said it’s difficult to say. The only time one would notice it is likely in a situation such as this where a larger replacement home is built closer to its neighboring home, he said.
