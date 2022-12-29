WOONSOCKET – Representatives from Nexus Property Management say they’re looking to acquire the Rhode Island Hospital Trust Building at 162 Main St., a long-vacant and literally crumbling structure seen as critical to the future outlook for downtown.

The building would be a mix of commercial and residential tenants, according to the potential developers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.