WOONSOCKET – Representatives from Nexus Property Management say they’re looking to acquire the Rhode Island Hospital Trust Building at 162 Main St., a long-vacant and literally crumbling structure seen as critical to the future outlook for downtown.
The building would be a mix of commercial and residential tenants, according to the potential developers.
“Sacred Heart Church was an appetizer to get involved in Woonsocket,” developer Gregory Rice of Nexus Property Management told The Breeze.
Back in September, Nexus officially closed on the purchase of Sacred Heart Church at 415 Olo St. in Woonsocket. Rice said they loved how Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt welcomed that project with open arms, and that they asked at the time how they could dip their feet deeper into the redevelopment of the city.
“This project over at the Hospital Trust Building is probably the largest renovation of an existing structure of this size in the state, I would say,” he said.
Rice said Nexus is interested in taking on the project and would develop a bank on the lower floor, with a cafe. The upper floors would be dedicated to 40 or 50 apartment spaces with a potential to build more floors on top of what already exists.
Nexus staff recently toured the building to get a taste of what they would be facing if they decide to take on the property.
“We don’t think anybody has the guts or balls to take it on,” said Rice, adding that currently the property is in receivership and up for bid if anyone wants to buy it.
He said he doesn’t believe there are many interested parties other than Nexus. People were shocked with Nexus taking on the church, he said, but he considers that to be small project.
Last sold more than a decade ago and with numerous interested developers considering tackling a redevelopment project here, the Rhode Island Hospital Trust Building is a six-story steel-framed building constructed in the 1930s. The building has sat vacant since 2007 when the Registry of Motor Vehicles moved out, one of many tenants filling the space over the years.
It is widely considered an architectural gem of the city, but has been prone to acts of vandalism and poor maintenance as it has sat in a state of neglect across from City Hall. It’s currently in poor condition due to years of neglect, according to officials.
City inspectors had even been keeping a close eye on the building for some time due to questions of structural integrity. The city has had to add a fence in front of the building for increased safety.
