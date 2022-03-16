NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town is set to commence emergency work to repair the chimney on Old Town Hall, 2226 Mineral Spring Ave., because it’s in the process of falling down, says Director of Public Buildings Jim Fuoroli.
With that work done, specifications will be drawn up for numerous other jobs on the historic building, including a new roof, fixing the corners of the building, and replacing extensive rotted wood.
“Everything’s just shot,” Fuoroli told The Breeze.
Other upgrades planned to go out to bid include new windows and storm shutters, he said. Interior damage from leaks will also be fixed before painting is completed as a last step.
“We’re going to do an extensive amount of work there,” he said.
It’s difficult to predict the costs of the work, according to Fuoroli, as everything seems to just keep going up and one price seems to grow into another one.
Old Town Hall, first built in 1979 and containing the town’s former jail and original council chambers, is located around the corner from the newer Town Hall at 2000 Smith St. The Historic District Commission, which meets in the building, discussed the state of the building during a meeting last week.
Also during that meeting, the commission discussed ongoing renovations at the Captain Stephen Olney House on Smithfield Road. Building Inspector Ben Nascenzi has issued a cease and desist related to building permits for work being done there, and the owners will likely be required to submit an application to the Historic District Commission to ensure that local guidelines are being followed as renovations are completed.
