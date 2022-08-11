CUMBERLAND – Town officials are seeking more information on exactly how developer Jason Macari plans to incorporate more greenery into his Berkeley Business Center property on Martin Street, as Macari looks to remove dozens of mature trees to accommodate new solar carports.

At a July 27 Planning Board meeting where the board made a positive recommendation to the Zoning Board of Review on permissions for the solar project, officials questioned Macari’s plan to remove the larger trees, asking if there might be some other option for solar here that would not require such a dramatic step.

