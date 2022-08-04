LINCOLN – The current booming housing market has all kinds of quirks and anomalies, much of it driven by houses that aren’t quite what the majority of buyers are looking for but still have plenty to offer to the right family.
Enter 158 Chapel St. in Lincoln, a 3,724-square-foot home built in 1900.
Lori McPheeters, of RE/MAX Town and Country, notes that this was the home of the Ryan family.
“I’m sure everyone in Lincoln knows at least one of the children,” said McPheeters, because there were 16 little ones who grew up in that house and many of those have now seen their own children grow up.
The matriarch of the family, Louise Ryan-Gibson, was a New York native and the wife of the late Richard Ryan and then Francis Gibson. She died in May at the age of 96 after living in the 2.75-story Lincoln home since 1962, spending her last years alone living on the first floor of the nine-bedroom, three-bathroom house.
A secretary for J. Walter Thompson Advertising in New York before retiring, she was a long-time communicant of St. Jude Church in Lincoln, where she served as eucharistic minister, taught CCD, and was a member of the Women’s Guild. She volunteered her time with the Saylesville Elementary School PTO, as a troop leader for the Girl Scouts, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.
“She was always active throughout her life in fighting against social injustice,” stated her obituary.
That obituary also says she was survived by five daughters, nine sons, 30 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two of her children.
McPheeters said the home with the gambrel roof isn’t quite what many people envision in a house, but it’s uniqueness will also be the perfect fit for someone.
“This two-family gem is loaded with charm,” states a listing.
Louise’s son, Paul Ryan, told The Breeze that he has many fond memories of growing up in this 17-room home with so many siblings, with recollections of three-story bunkbeds, lots of trying to protect one’s territory, and handing down of items that allowed younger siblings to improve their status in life.
“It was quite an experience,” he said.
There were also plenty of memorable times playing with friends in a neighborhood that was chock-full of children.
His parents moved the 11 children they had at the time to the home in August 1962 after his father had his job with the IRS transferred to Rhode Island, said Ryan.
He said there are so many unique aspects to the home, particularly the staircase that goes to the third floor without stopping at the second. He and his siblings remember being curious about how the unused kitchen on the second floor came to be. The second-floor unit was out of use for some 50 years before Ryan and his brother converted it back into a true apartment in 2016, he said, but it was always considered a two-family. Getting a tenant for the unit was very helpful to his mom in being able to stay in the home in her last years, said Ryan.
“It’s really a cozy little apartment,” he said, adding that it has two bedrooms, a parlor, den and the kitchen.
As older children moved out, new ones would be born, said Ryan. There were 14 birth children when his parents adopted a 3-month-old, and they would later have one more birth child.
The history of the home is that it was originally used by the “executive echelon” of the Sayles Finishing Plant, he noted.
This is a legal two-family home, said McPheeters, with a different kind of setup that may require a little out-of-the-box thinking. The second apartment is the much smaller of the two units and it’s located on a portion of the middle floor, with its own exterior access.
McPheeters said she is required to list it as a two-family and can’t list it as a single-family home, but “it really does work better as an in-law,” she said.
The price is $499,900, and there’s currently someone paying to live in the apartment who would like to stay but has no guarantees that she’ll be able to with a new buyer.
Located on .23 acres, the house, covers 5,528 square feet with basement and attic space included.
The kitchen on the first floor was updated a few years ago with granite countertops and custom cabinetry, and the apartment was redone in 2016. There’s a bathroom with a master suite on the second floor, but that space is part of the larger living space above and below it. It has a fireplace and hardwood floors.
McPheeters said she’s been told that the floor under the living room is a cork floor.
There’s a full bath on the first floor, full bathroom on the second, and the apartment also has a full bath. The third floor is all bedrooms, with a private staircase leading to them straight from the first floor.
“There are staircases everywhere in this house,” said McPheeters.
Some updating will definitely be needed for parts of the house that look like they’re from the 1980s, she added.
In addition to the private entrance to the apartment on the second floor, the basement, where there was once a darkroom for photography, also has its own entrance.
There’s a matching gambrel-style shed to go with the house, an unusual screened front porch, and a fun paver patio courtyard that provides a great outdoor space, said McPheeters.
