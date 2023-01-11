Read-Ott House
Owners of the Read-Ott House in Pawtucket are planning to demolish the property, and the proposal will be back in court on Jan. 23.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – Owners of the Read-Ott House at 97 Walcott St. are in the process of raising funds to pay for the demolition of the old Quality Hill landmark mansion.

The proposal regarding the mansion, which was in front of a municipal court judge on Nov. 28, is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 23 for a status conference, according to Grace Voll of Mayor Donald Grebien’s office.

