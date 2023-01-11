PAWTUCKET – Owners of the Read-Ott House at 97 Walcott St. are in the process of raising funds to pay for the demolition of the old Quality Hill landmark mansion.
The proposal regarding the mansion, which was in front of a municipal court judge on Nov. 28, is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 23 for a status conference, according to Grace Voll of Mayor Donald Grebien’s office.
Representatives from the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church next door to the mansion, which owns the property, provided a plan to the court for demolition and said they are raising the funds to take it down.
As the building is structurally sound and not open to trespass, and they are moving toward demolition, the judge has not issued any fines, according to Voll.
The Read-Ott House has continued to deteriorate under a lack of care on Walcott Street, and the president of the Heritage Alliance of Pawtucket says the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church is practicing something called “demolition by neglect.”
As far as she knows, said Barbara Zdravesky, leaders of the church want to convert the Read-Ott property alongside the church into a parking lot for parishioners, and therefore have put nothing into the property in terms of maintenance.
Demolition by neglect is when a building’s condition is allowed to become so bad that demolition is the only reasonable step to take, she said.
The Valley Breeze reported a year ago that the owners had until May 6 to start work on an exterior restoration of the old mansion or start moving in the right direction on that goal, but that apparently never happened.
There has been at least one offer on the old mansion, said Zdravesky, but it was rejected. Some have had the idea to purchase the house and move it to another site, but it is in such bad shape that it won’t likely survive a move, she added.
It was previously reported that there was some disagreement within the church about what to do with the property, but church leaders haven’t responded to requests for answers on those deliberations.
Voll said there are no active permits for the property, the last permit being in August for a temporary tent.
Zdravesky said demolition by neglect can only be prevented when there are ordinances requiring owners of historic buildings to appropriately maintain them.
“Pawtucket’s Historic District Commission designates historic districts and determines which buildings are eligible to be listed in those districts, but this designation happens only when a building owner applies for it,” she said. “It’s a voluntary status, so if an owner chooses to not receive the tax rebate for having an historic house, or doesn’t want to abide by the HDC’s requirements to keep the building’s appearance historically appropriate, no one is going to knock on their door and tell them how to take care of their house, unless it becomes a safety issue.”
The Read-Ott House is part of the Quality Hill National Historic District, she said, “but that designation doesn’t prevent demolition either.”
The city and HDC members are aware of the situation, she said, and they are the only regulatory body that could hold the church to task on maintaining the house, but the city’s ordinances technically don’t require them to do that until it becomes a safety hazard.
“I can’t speak for the HDC; they might be trying to address the matter,” she said. “It doesn’t look good for the house right now, but it is still standing, and there is still time for it to be saved.”
Listed in the Quality Hill Historic District as the 1842 Read-Ott House, the 6,000-square-foot mansion is a Greek Italianate house that was given a full third story and a wealth of Georgian Revival details in the early 20th century. W.G. Sheldon was the architect on the remodeling at the time, designing the most prominent added detail, the two-story, balustraded front portico.
The imposing structure was originally built for John B. Read, a hardware merchant, and was remodeled for Joseph Ott, founder of the Royal Weaving Company.
