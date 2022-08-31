CENTRAL FALLS – Entering this fall, Central Falls is buzzing with development activity as officials juggle projects for affordable housing, commercial space, and parks and recreation developments.
Central Falls Planning and Economic Development Director Thomas Deller attributed the pace of growth right now to strong city departments that can “walk and chew gum at the same time.”
“In my mind, I’m driving around town thinking of all the different things that are happening,” he said.
Broad Street affordable housing: On Aug. 22, the board of Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank voted to award $1 million in Municipal Infrastructure Grant Program funds to Central Falls, New Shoreham, and Glocester. According to Deller, the city received $415,000, which will be put toward development of two housing projects at 511 and 524 Broad St.. The grant will partially fund a project to create 47 new affordable housing units on Broad Street. “The project will spark economic development in the area, while satisfying an urgent need for affordable housing where residents need it most,” he said.
Osram Sylvania commercial space and housing: The city is currently awaiting adoption of the federal budget to help acquire property at the Osram Sylvania site. Deller said there is no formal plan for the project at this time, but the city has begun conversations with potential developers. If the city can finalize a deal, they would purchase a portion of the site that abuts Broad Street.
Demolition work has been ongoing.
Last month, Rep. David Cicilline announced $20 million in a House-passed spending bill that would support nearly a dozen Rhode Island based projects. Included among this was roughly $2.5 million for redevelopment of a two-acre portion of the former factory. This site would make way for development of commercial space and public amenities on the ground floor, with as many as 110 housing units built on the upper floors.
“Our (project) is in the budget,” Deller said last week. “The budget’s now in the Senate, and we just need the Senate to vote.”
El Centro Community Center: In May, the city announced they were looking to finalize a “handshake agreement” for the purchase of a former church property at 702 Broad Street, with plans to turn the space into a new multi-level community center called El Centro. Deller said this week they were in the process of having the property appraised, and they are in negotiations to acquire the property. The city has selected an architect and is also negotiating a contract for design of the community center.
Cogswell Tower restoration and Jenks Park playground: After sharing intent to move forward with the renovation of Jenks Park and the Cogswell Tower in June, the city is set to put the project out to bid in the next two weeks. The first phase of work includes refurbishment of Cogswell Tower, and development of a new play area on the Washington Street side. Deller estimated these projects could be completed around this time next year.
The city has already received over $950,000 in grants, plus some matching funds, to date. Grants have included roughly $450,000 in community block grant funds, a $400,000 grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, and a $150,000 grant from the Rhode Island Historic Preservation Society.
“We’ve got a few more grants pending that we hope will come in that will allow us to complete the whole park,” Deller said.
River Island Park: This past spring, members of the planning department, the Parks and Recreation Department, and members of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council spoke to a shared intent to revitalize the River Island Park and Campground off High Street. Deller said they are taking a “piecemeal” approach as they plan to cut-back overgrowth, lay gravel on walking paths, and update play areas in September and October.
Phillip Street Community Garden: Central Falls began work renovating a community garden and expanding green space on Phillips Street near the city’s high school last month. The city received multiple donations and grants for the project, totalling up to $109,000, and partnered with Groundworks Rhode Island to design and lead the renovation of the community garden and green space at 26 Phillips St. Volunteer work days for this project are being planned for September and October.
High Street ball field: The high street ball field project is started. Deller said project managers estimate completion later this month, and the new basketball could be opened for play sometime in October. The ball field would remain closed so grass can grow in for spring.
