The Call Building
The Buell Building at 75 Main St., Woonsocket, was purchased with the intention of transforming it into a mix of office and residential space.

WOONSOCKET – The Buell Building, the 75 Main St. building that’s been home to The Call for a century, will see renewed life as downtown Woonsocket continues to see new projects come online.

Les Przybylko and his partners at John Messier Group and investors purchased the 31,200-square-foot building for $600,000 with the intention of transforming the four-level complex into a mix of office and residential space, including The Call retaining offices in the building through a lease agreement.

