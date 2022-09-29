WOONSOCKET – The Buell Building, the 75 Main St. building that’s been home to The Call for a century, will see renewed life as downtown Woonsocket continues to see new projects come online.
Les Przybylko and his partners at John Messier Group and investors purchased the 31,200-square-foot building for $600,000 with the intention of transforming the four-level complex into a mix of office and residential space, including The Call retaining offices in the building through a lease agreement.
“We’re really excited,” says John Messier, business partner of Les Przybylko, saying they’re all-in on helping to continue downtown Woonsocket’s revitalization.
“It’s a really exciting property,” Messier told The Breeze. “There’s a lot of things we’ve already invested in with downtown.”
Along with The Call building, the group is currently redeveloping the former CYO headquarters on 77 Federal St., which was purchased for $330,000 and will also be turned into residential apartments. According to Messier, they were also able to work on other buildings such as the Lops Brewing building at 122 North Main St., which is housing many residents, and 43 Railroad St. and this project will follow a similar path to mixed-use spaces.
Messier said the group plans to start the construction in about six months, and he hopes for the project to take about a year and a half. The group is projecting more than 20 new apartment spaces, with hopes to use some of the space for their own redevelopment company, without needing to change any of the history of the building.
“I’m from Woonsocket, so getting The Call building is awesome,” he said.
