LINCOLN – In the past three years, Keith Tucker and his family have turned their home at 5 Vista Drive into a source of joy to many other families, each year adding new features as they build on a holiday display started as a pandemic project.

Tucker said he started building his supply years before the pandemic, with the intent of one day building a big yard display, but it probably wouldn’t have happened this quickly without the world shutting down, he said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.