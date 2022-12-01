Keith Tucker decorates his family like he decorated his Lincoln home. He estimates that more than 100,000 lights comprise his holiday decorations this year. The family took considerably fewer lights to decorate. From top, Tanya, Brynn, 9, Blake, 6, and Brodie, 4.
Keith Tucker decorates his family like he decorated his Lincoln home. He estimates that more than 100,000 lights comprise his holiday decorations this year. The family took considerably fewer lights to decorate. From top, Tanya, Brynn, 9, Blake, 6, and Brodie, 4.
LINCOLN – In the past three years, Keith Tucker and his family have turned their home at 5 Vista Drive into a source of joy to many other families, each year adding new features as they build on a holiday display started as a pandemic project.
Tucker said he started building his supply years before the pandemic, with the intent of one day building a big yard display, but it probably wouldn’t have happened this quickly without the world shutting down, he said.
He initially created it for his three children, Brynn, 9, Blake, 6, and Bodie, 4, as well as the wider neighborhood, “and it just started getting bigger” from there.
“I wasn’t really planning to make it this big until we couldn’t do anything,” he said. “Right now we’re probably over 100,000 lights.”
Tucker, a 1st-grade teacher in Burrillville, uses a lot of artwork in his display, painting more than 50 murals. The addition of a walk-thru path was Brynn’s idea, he said, and families seem to love the face cutouts for taking pictures. There’s everything from early 1970s Flintstones and Scooby-Doo, all with Christmas themes, to a new-this-year Disney theme after the family got inspiration from a trip to Disney.
Bodie is a big fan of “Blippi,” and the Tuckers have used the show’s snowflake scavenger hunt to start their own scavenger hunt for guests to search for 10 snowflakes in the yard.
“Everyone has a hobby, this is my hobby,” Tucker said.
His children have developed a big interest in the annual effort, he said, his daughters being an especially big help, and his wife, Tanya, is always a source of encouragement, often telling him that he needs a bigger shed than the 16-foot by 20-foot one that came with the house when they bought it in 2009. In addition to storage in the shed, “my domain,” said Tucker, bins are also stored in the attic and basement of the home.
Though not an artist, said Tucker, he has a “very crafty background” growing up, with his mother into artwork and his father always into antiques, “always around tools and things.”
The Tuckers and their display are always seeking donations of pet food and supplies for local animal shelters, and this year are adding a donation box for money. He said they’re hoping to build on the $100 they received and two vans full of items they received last year. One of the organizations they give to is the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, where they adopted their own cats, and they’re also now reaching out to some no-kill dog shelters.
The Tuckers play music in their yard each night from about 5 to 9 p.m. His neighbors are all about it, he said, many children stopping in to visit his neighbor who’s a Lonsdale Elementary School custodian. His 93-year-old neighbor across the street also loves seeing all the activity in a neighborhood where many younger families have moved in of late, he said.
The Tuckers start setting up in early November, and if all goes according to plan, everything will be ready to go by Thanksgiving night.
“We’re 90 percent there,” Tucker said on Nov. 13.
When he’s not putting up Christmas lights, Tucker is a sports dad. He has also worked at The Lodge in Lincoln for some 20 years.
For those wondering about the electric bill each year, Tucker said “it’s not too bad,” at about $100-$125 more during the holiday season. With increased utility costs this year, he said, he’s not sure where it will go, but the cost, which he plans for throughout the year, is totally worth it for the gift the display is to families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.