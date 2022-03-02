NORTH PROVIDENCE – Proposals for a replacement gas station at 1700 Mineral Spring Avenue and a new gas station at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave., where The Fire restaurant used to be, are back on the Planning Board agenda for a meeting March 9.
The meeting will be held in council chambers at Town Hall, 2000 Smith St.
Developers of a new Neon Marketplace gas station, including a restaurant, market and electric charging stations, will be back seeking a master plan review for a major commercial land development at 1874 Mineral Spring. The proposal absorbed some criticism from planners and residents last month, and planners had some questions they wanted to have answered by the March 9 meeting.
The preliminary plan application for a replacement gas station, food market and tailor shop at 1700 Mineral Spring Ave. is further along, up for a preliminary plan review at the March 9 meeting. That gas station, with the more conceptual master plan already approved, calls for demolishing several existing structures on the property and cleaning it up before building a new convenience store and gas station further away from the intersection of Mineral Spring and Douglas avenues.
Also on the agenda for March 9 is a proposal for four duplexes and eight total residential units on two acres of property off Mainella Street, after consideration was postponed multiple times.
Planners had a number of issues with the project from frequent town developer Armand Cortellesso when it came before them in early December, with Town Planner Brent Wiegand questioning the “extremely steep backyards” that would effectively leave residents with no backyards, as well as the fact that units would be located within 12 feet of the street.
While the plan legally conforms with the town’s zoning and comprehensive plan, which have yet to be fixed to address discrepancies, the town still needs to protect the interests of neighbors and the single-family character of the neighborhood, said Wiegand back in December.
Also on the March 9 agenda, applicant Kelly Clayton is looking to build a four-unit multifamily structure at 49-61 Emanuel St., and will seek approval of a master plan.
