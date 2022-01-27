NORTH SMITHFIELD – At a North Smithfield Town Council meeting last Wednesday, Jan. 19, Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski read from what he described as a “very disturbing memo” he received from The Rhode Island Interlocal Risk Management Trust, an organization that insures buildings in the public sector.
In that memo, The Trust expressed the “insurability of the structure (is) in question,” detailing the reasons why the North Smithfield Police Station may not be further insurable following a survey done on Nov. 23, 2021.
Among the reasons are damage and disrepair on both the exterior and interior of the building.
Zwolenski spoke at a work session with police representatives and Tecton Architects detailing revised plans to either renovate or totally replace the police station.
The Breeze reported last November on residents balking at an $18.3 million price tag for a 22,214-square-foot new police station. Renovations to an existing building, for a total footprint of 23,354 square feet, had an estimated cost of $17.5 million.
Much of last week’s meeting centered on slimming-down plans, including eliminating municipal court and one of three garage bays. The idea, according to officials, is to get to a price range that is more palatable to town residents, after the Municipal Building Task Force recommends action and the Town Council approves it. Residents will be the ones ultimately responsible for approving or rejecting the plan, and whether or not the town will borrow money in order to cover the improvements.
According to The Trust, the exterior of the existing building on Smithfield Road needs significant repairs, most obvious in the deteriorated masonry and copper detailing, posing both “structural and safety concerns.” Windows in several areas are in disrepair. The roof is more than 30 years old, and requires replacement. There is a communication antenna that is not completely secured to the building, and the concrete walkway and staircase leading to the front of the building is cracked and a trip risk.
Additionally, the interior needs a complete renovation. Several floor tiles are lifted throughout the building. Many sections of the ceiling are missing plaster or damaged. Ceiling panels show evidence of water damage, in addition to signs of mold throughout the building. Water has leaked into the building in several areas, including around windows. Some plumbing lines in the buildings have been inactivated due to leaks.
Zwolenski also mentioned the need to address asbestos, and it was pointed out in last week’s meeting that many areas of the building are completely unusable due to exposure.
