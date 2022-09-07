Henry J. Winters Elementary School
After a delay caused by a failed fire alarm back-up battery test, students were welcomed into the new $49 million Henry J. Winters Elementary School on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Exterior work and other minor items are still being completed while students are in the building.

 Breeze photo by Zack DeLuca

PAWTUCKET – After a nearly week’s delay caused by a failed backup battery for the fire alarm system, the new $49 million Winters Elementary School was officially set to open to students Tuesday.

According to the School Committee, the fire alarm system is functioning, but the battery that would operate the system in the event the school lost power did not hold a full charge and died 40 hours into a 60-hour test of the system. A second test was scheduled for this past weekend and on Saturday, Sept. 3, Supt. Cheryl McWilliams announced that the district received a certificate of occupancy and was able to accept students after the long Labor Day weekend.

