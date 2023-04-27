CUMBERLAND – Neighbors showed up to oppose a business non-transferrable liquor license for Trilogy Bar and Grill, to replace the former Third Base Bar and Grill at 422 High St., but the Town Council ultimately approved the application from Julian Sagura.
The approved application for the BNT license from the council’s Board of License Commissioners on April 19 came with several stipulations that Sagura receive other permissions before opening, including correcting several pre-existing fire code violations and clearing state taxes.
Chairperson Jim Metivier said he met with Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Alves, who objected to an application for outdoor seating, but supported the application for the liquor license at the sports bar overall. Reasons for opposing the outdoor space included it having no direct access from inside and that it would reduce parking.
Neighbors, some living in apartments in very close proximity to the former bar, cited issues with the previous sports bar, saying there were noise issues with people coming outside the bar, excessive smoking, and trash thrown in their yards. One resident also complained about the idea of them being allowed to stay open until 1 a.m., questioning when people are going to be allowed to sleep, but councilors said that’s the time for all liquor licenses. Metivier said those issues happened in the past, and the hope is to try to rectify them for the future.
Sagura said he moved from Colombia a year ago, where he did similar business, and he’s trying to buy the building and open a relaxed sports bar establishment where people can come and enjoy watching sports. He said he’s been working as manager at Tio Pepe’s Cantina on Dexter Street in Central Falls and is well-versed in controlling difficult situations and drunk people if needed, and will analyze what needs to be done to control any issues with smoking that might arise.
Metivier urged Sagura to be a good neighbor on every level, from noise to smoking to picking up trash.
Hours at Trilogy will be 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sagura said he expects to open within one or two months.
Ann Marie Daly, of 21 Pleasant St., said she’s lived here for nearly 27 years and the property was “always a disaster,” with people walking back and forth between bars, urinating along the street, and making excessive noise. Living in the valley causes sounds to bounce everywhere, she said, and the language is awful. Daly also said parking is a significant issue, with no place for residents to park.
Sagura’s application was for a new BNT license, replacing the BNT license for Third Base that was revoked earlier this year.
Councilor Bob Shaw said they can only hope and encourage the business owner to do right by neighbors while enforcing ordinances in place to shut the new business down if needed. Residents also have rights to their own quality of life, he said, but “if we don’t see past the past, we can never move forward” with new businesses. Sagura has a right to prove himself, said Shaw.
The board ultimately approved the license for indoor seating only, with Councilor Scott Schmitt opposed.
A Class BNT license, or a non-transferable liquor license designed for restaurants, was created in Cumberland in 2008 as an economic development tool, helping accommodate restaurants that were at a disadvantage. Class BV licenses were originally more for bars than restaurants, and the town has slowly abandoned BV licenses, leading to fewer bars being open.
There are an unlimited number of BNT licenses in town, and with the BNT license, officials can check out what a business offers and who it is employing ahead of time before approving it. Like a BV license, a BNT license allows full food and liquor service, but unlike a BV license, it can’t be transferred, and it allows a greater level of oversight in advance.
The total number of BV licenses in Cumberland has dropped to fewer than 20 in recent years.
