CUMBERLAND – Town officials continue to have “quality exchanges” with the developers planning to renovate the Ann & Hope Mill, says Director of Planning and Community Development Jonathan Stevens.
Representatives from Premier Development still aren’t ready to go forward with their comprehensive proposal for the property off Broad Street, but the details are starting to come together behind the scenes, said Stevens.
“I think we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.
Mayor Jeff Mutter continues to push for more commercial and other uses that would bring people into Lonsdale and to this site, said Stevens, making it more of a destination than it would be if it’s made up of nearly all residential units.
There will definitely be a restaurant/brew pub in the mill’s power house with the recognizable chimney, he said. The developer has also committed to making a certain percentage of the units affordable.
The sides continue to work through a list of action items, he said, as they prepare for the public phase and announcements related to the approval process.
This mostly residential proposal of some 200 units needs a host of approvals, including going to the Town Council for a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning.
The Breeze reported in January on the $3.5 million sale of the mill to Hartford Holdings LLC.
