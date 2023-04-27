A trend that’s seeing more and more people ask to sit outside to eat appears to be here to stay.
Local restaurant owners say people still want to be outdoors, and they don’t see that movement letting up anytime soon. Investments and maintenance of outdoor spaces remain important to their ability to continue to attract customers, especially as temperatures turn upward.
Some restaurants are providing outdoor cocktail menus and seating in their own separate patios.
The Breeze reached out to a few restaurants for more on the trends.
10 Rocks Tapas Bar and Restaurant of Pawtucket
10 Rocks Tapas Bar and Restaurant recently set up their outdoor patio, but manager Selena Evora says it probably won’t be fully open until May due to uncertain weather.
The patio will ultimately seat 20-40 people comfortably, she said, with 8-10 tables and some couches set up for maximum space and comfort.
Evora says outdoor dining has a great impact on their business, with customers enjoying the seating during the warm season. The restaurant had outdoor seating before the pandemic on a smaller scale but now plans to implement an outdoor bar with a summer cocktail menu for guests to choose from.
Seating guests outdoors not only boosts sales, it changes things up from sitting inside during the wintertime, Evora said.
Seating is mostly booked when the weather is nice and Evora advises patrons to plan ahead when they want to sit outdoors.
Davenport’s Family Restaurant of Cumberland
Davenports is gearing up for outdoor dining by prepping their patio furniture for the season ahead. Manager Trisha Herrick says that depending on the weather, the patio will be opened during the last week of May.
The restaurant started outdoor dining after the pandemic in 2021, but only for the last month of the summer, she said. Last year was the first year outdoor dining was offered for the entire spring and summer and patrons loved it, she said.
“People love to sit outside and we’ve been getting calls asking when the patio will be open.”
Herrick expects it to be busier this coming summer but not for the elderly population, who still prefer sitting indoors.
“We’re working on putting a bar out there but it’s been a slow moving process of changing things a little bit out there each year.”
Atrium on Main of Pawtucket
Owner Mike Bettencourt said he finds outdoor dining to be a big boost for his business, and the impact on customers is pretty big as well.
“People love to be outside, so giving them the option of additional space is huge,” he said. “Showing the neighborhood and the many cars that pass by that we are open in an area that may not have a lot going on is also a plus.”
Outdoor dining can create an experience for diners to enjoy.
“Outdoors, you can really connect with people walking by or just be aware of the happenings in the area,” he said. “It also gives the area a human touch, a welcoming feel.”
Tumblesalts Café of North Providence
Tumblesalts recently opened up their outdoor seating with the return of nicer weather, and patrons can choose from several outdoor seating spots, but hours vary by spot. Guests should call ahead for more details.
Owner Brad Aubin told The Breeze he doesn’t believe pandemic trends had much to do with people wanting to eat outside, as that was already a popular choice previously.
“If you have a beautiful space, they’re going to come,” he said.
Tumblesalts just keeps adding to its “enchanted village” of sorts, said Aubin, with so many different options for where and how to eat. Soon, he said, they’ll be adding a banquet space, corporate patio, wedding pavilion, and martini bar.
Boundary Kitchen Bar of Pawtucket
Boundary Kitchen Bar has been saving their outdoor dining for the spring, when patrons can make the most of the sunshine while dining al fresco. Food and beverage director Jarrod Ilkowitz told The Breeze that even though it is nice to give guests the option to eat outdoors, it can be difficult to ensure there is enough staff to service outdoor guests.
“Having staff to manage both inside and outside (seating) has been difficult,” Ilkowitz said. Ilkowitz finds that the majority of guests still prefer dining indoors especially during the winter, but said it was helpful to have outdoor seating available during the COVID lockdown.
For those looking to try Boundary Kitchen’s outdoor seating, Ilkowitz advises to call ahead to see if seating is available, especially when the weather is uncertain.
