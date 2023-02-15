PAWTUCKET – With the Sunnyside on the Street food truck, Tony and Misty Soly and their children, of North Smithfield, have long put creativity at the top of the menu.
Their new brick and mortar diner, “Your Mother’s Favorite Breakfast Place,” or lovingly called just “Your Mom’s,” is a chance to branch into more traditional breakfast while maintaining that creative component.
Located at 533 Weeden St. in Pawtucket, the name for Your Mom’s was created by their children, who frequently joke around using that phrase (there’s a your mom joke right on the chalkboard as you walk in). Customers will quickly discover that fun is the name of the game here, said Tony Soly, and they never take themselves too seriously. That extends to the menu, where they’re never above trying something new.
Soly and his family have a heart for feeding people no matter the money they earn, including partnering with the Milagros Project to feed homeless people in Woonsocket for free on the last Friday of each month. On the menu for $2.50 is something called “Feed the unhoused,” which covers the cost of feeding one or two people in need of a healthy breakfast.
Another look at the menu will quickly clue the customer in that health food isn’t the primary focus here, with such creative twists on breakfast as deep-fried French toast, the panca-sadilla (slightly overcooked buttermilk pancakes loaded with a cheese blend and two additional fillings), and heart attack French fries, but Soly said there are some healthy options, including a coming expanded smoothie menu.
The heart attack omelette is Soly’s favorite item to eat personally.
Your Mom’s features small batch locally roasted coffee from Steve Miller and Longshore Coffee, daily fresh baked muffins, fresh fruit smoothies and traditional breakfast Wednesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Several restaurants have operated at 533 Weeden St., and the Solys say they hope to have far greater longevity than all of them.
Soly, who worked as an engineer for Cox Communications, has been cooking on and off for his whole life. The food truck will stay on the road, he said, but while it was year-round, it will now be hired out and seasonal.
A section of the menu at the new restaurant is dedicated to more fun items such as the ones served on the food truck, where traditional items aren’t typically served. If there is an item someone is familiar with from the truck, he said, there’s a good chance they can make it at the restaurant.
“I like creating, I don’t like just cooking,” he said. “Anytime I get to play with the food, I like it.”
Their children come up with menu items on a regular basis, including fried French toast with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with maple Nutella, and also work as servers and cooks as needed.
Everything here is based around the fun name, he said, including answering the phone by saying “thank you for calling your mom’s.”
“We want to have fun with it,” he said. “We don’t want it to be a stuffy place.”
Everyone’s welcome to partake in this fun environment, he said.
With older generations, jokes about moms were more offensive, he said, but that’s not the case now. He said it’s all about finding the right balance, and his personal style is to give people free rein and “then reel it in” if needed.
An example of that, he said, was when his fill-in cook asked about making a breakfast club sandwich out of a pancake, French toast, a waffle, bacon and eggs cut into triangles, and he said go for it.
“If my kids have an idea, what’s the worst that’s gonna happen,” he said. “I don’t want to pigeonhole anyone’s creativity.”
He said he likes to play with food by mixing it together and seeing what happens, just as his grandfather who taught him what he knows and showed him how to throw a fish in a fryolator.
Soly said he would like to expand what they’re doing in Woonsocket now and connect more with the community in Pawtucket.
“Community engagement is very important to us,” he said.
He said he doesn’t want young people going to school hungry, which is why there’s a breakfast sandwich and homefries combination here for $4.50 plus tax, plus $2 for a drink.
“At the end of the day, we want to make sure our community is served,” he said.
Muffins are made fresh daily, and the only items not fresh as of now because they just opened are croissants and biscuits. There are no frozen meats and no liquid eggs. They serve great local coffee from Stephen Miller and Longshore Coffee of Providence, said Soly.
“We want to keep supporting the community that supports us,” he said, including smaller entrepreneurs and local bakeries.
The only issue he’s encountered so far in Pawtucket is his own lack of ability to speak two languages, he said, and his whole family is now working to learn Spanish.
“If you feel uncomfortable, I’ve already failed,” he said.
