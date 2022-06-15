PAWTUCKET – Morley Field, located off Moshassuck Street and part of a plan to redevelop the former Microfibres site next door, has been shut down due to the discovery of volatile organic compounds there.
The facility was closed off as a precautionary measure after testing by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, said Emily Rizzo, spokesperson for Mayor Donald Grebien, and anyone who had an active permit for the site was relocated to other fields.
Unfortunately, she said, there are many sites such as this where similar contamination is common. Fortunately, it’s outdoors, she said, but the closure was done out of an abundance of caution.
City officials are still in conversations about finding a field space to replace the fields being lost at Morley Field as required by federal guidelines, said Rizzo.
“We’re diligently working on it,” she said.
Asked who is responsible for the cleanup, Rizzo said that if and when the developer of a new planned shipping center closes on the purchase with the city, it would be up to them to clean it up. If that somehow falls through, she said, it would be up to the city.
Volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, would likely have come from the manufacturing of upholstery materials previously done at this factory site. The compounds, human-made chemicals often found in groundwater contamination, have a high vapor pressure and low water solubility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.