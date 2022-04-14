LINCOLN – Chapel Street Congregational Church UCC, 185 Chapel St., announces the following Holy Week services.
A Maundy Thursday service will be held on April 14, at 7 p.m.
Easter services: Easter Sunrise service on Sunday, April 17, at 6 a.m. at the Lincoln Woods main beach. Easter worship service at the church at 10 a.m., followed by an Easter Egg Hunt. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.