LINCOLN – A Christmas in July Pop Up will be held on Sunday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Columbus Club, 171 Jenckes Hill Road.
The event will feature vendors, art, collectibles, crafts, pictures with Santa, prizes and more.
Bring a donation of diapers for Project Undercover and receive a free raffle ticket. A 50/50 raffle will also benefit Project Undercover.
