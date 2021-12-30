WOONSOCKET – The towns of North Smithfield and Woonsocket will be holding Pfizer and Moderna vaccine booster clinics for ages 16+ every Wednesday in January from 3 to 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave. Residents should call Vaccinate RI at 844-930-1779 or go to www.vaccinateri.org to schedule an appointment.
North Smithfield, Woonsocket holding vaccine booster clinics on Wednesdays
