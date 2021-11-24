WOONSOCKET – St. James Episcopal Church, 24 Hamlet Ave., invites the public, young and old, to join them for an old-fashioned outdoor Christmas Caroling event on Monday, Dec. 6.
Meet at St. James Church at 4 p.m., followed by caroling at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 871 Harris Ave., at 5 p.m. Music and hot chocolate will be provided; dress for the weather.
