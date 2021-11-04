WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group will meet Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the St. Joseph Church hall, 1200 Mendon Road, at 1 p.m.
Membership dues and the monthly club for 2022 will start to be collected at the Nov. 9 meeting. Tickets for the ham dinner on Dec. 14 will also be available at the meeting. Payment for the Christmas party at Village Haven on Nov. 28 is due at the Nov. 9 meeting.
Door prize winners at the Oct. 26 meeting were Aline Durand, Lucille Gingras, Jeanne Wilkinson, Linda Giguere, and Kevin Gomes.
Raffle winners were Jeanne and Louis LeBlanc, Connie Ethier, Gerry Cournoyer, and Connie Gentile.
Special bingo winners at the Oct. 12 meeting were Ray Beaudette and Louis LeBlanc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.