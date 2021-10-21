WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group will meet Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m., in St. Joseph Church hall, 1200 Mendon Road. Tickets for the Dec. 14 ham dinner will be for sale at the meeting.
There will be no meeting Thanksgiving week. Collection of the 2022 dues will begin Nov. 9. Membership dues are going up from $3 to $5 a year.
The Dollar a Month Club will remain at 12 per year and will resume in January 2022. Collections for this will resume on Nov. 9.
At the next meeting on Oct. 26, the club will start to sell tickets for the Dec. 14 ham dinner.
Celebrating October birthdays are: Claudette Souza, Lorraine Pace, Connie Lafontaine, Richard Guillet, Lucille Gingras, Mary Jane St Onge, Ray Aubin, Jeanne LeBlanc, Florence DeCubellis, Constance Gentile, Linda Deguire, Sue Hebert, and Tina Galipeau.
