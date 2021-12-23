WOONSOCKET – St. Mark Lutheran Church, 871 Harris Ave., will hold a Christmas Eve service on Friday, Dec. 24, at 9 p.m.
Choirs from St. Mark Lutheran and St. James Episcopal will be singing along with a clarinetist. The church will be decorated and lit by candles.
