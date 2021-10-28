CUMBERLAND – Confirmation students at St. Joseph’s Church, 1303 Mendon Road, will be collecting donations of new coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and boots in all sizes from infants to teens for the Children’s FRIEND Spirit of Giving Holiday Drive.
The drive will take place on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., in the parish hall.
Children’s FRIEND provides services and support for Rhode’s Island’s most vulnerable youth and their families.
For more information, contact the parish office at 401-333-4013.
