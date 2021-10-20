NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• Phase of Life Support Group will meet on Friday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. This group is an open discussion facilitated by Dr. Laura Messier, clinical psychologist. Are you struggling with grief, loneliness, loss of job, or facing a phase of life concern? Join this support group and meet others who may be dealing with similar situations.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Tuesday, Oct. 26, 10-11 a.m.
• Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island will be at the Mancini Center, Thursday, Nov. 4, 1-2 p.m., to review and answer questions regarding the 2022 BCBSRI Medicare Plans.
• The Fitness Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required.
• The Billiards Room is open for pool Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Look for a complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com .
• The Mancini Center is offering day trips and short excursions to senior members. Reservations are available for an upcoming show at the Newport Playhouse on Dec. 7. The “A Christmas for Carol” show includes a surf and turf buffet lunch. Contact the Mancini Center at 401-231-0742 for details.
• Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: Nov. 6, New England Christmas Festival at Mohegan Sun Expo Center; Nov. 7, Encore Casino in Boston; Nov. 27, New York City; Dec. 1, Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony at The Hanover Theatre in Worcester, Mass.; Dec. 4, Christmas Prelude at Kennebunkport, Maine. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.