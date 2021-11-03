NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Boom Move & Muscle: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. A combination class which blends a dance-inspired workout with muscle conditioning intervals to improve cardiovascular health and muscular endurance.
• Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island will be at the Mancini Center, Thursday, Nov. 4, 1-2 p.m., to review and answer questions regarding the 2022 BCBSRI Medicare Plans.
• Universal Healthcare will be at the Mancini Center on Friday, Nov. 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m., to present Medicare Made Simple, an informational seminar about Medicare coverage options.
• Washington Trust will hold its Community Shred Day at the Mancini Center on Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• United Healthcare will be at the Mancini Center on Monday, Nov. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m., to review and answer questions regarding the 2022 United Healthcare Medicare Plans.
• The Fitness Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required. Look for a complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com .
• Reservations are available for an upcoming show at the Newport Playhouse, Dec. 7, “A Christmas for Carol.” Show includes a buffet lunch. Contact the Mancini Center at 401-231-0742 for details.
• Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: Nov. 7, Encore Casino in Boston; Nov. 27, New York City, Dec. 1, Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony at The Hanover Theatre in Worcester, Mass.; Dec. 4, Christmas Prelude at Kennebunkport, Maine; Dec. 11, Christmas Time 2021 featuring The Rockettes at Reagle Music Theatre in Waltham, Mass. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
