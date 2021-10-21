CUMBERLAND – The Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, will hold a Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m.
This event is free and open to the community. Dress up in a costume and gather candy in a safe environment.
For more information, call the church at 401-333-0355.
