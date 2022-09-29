Sept. 16 — Oct. 30
Pirates on the Blackstone: Enjoy a 45-minute pirate experience, including 20 minutes on the Blackstone River aboard the Explorer riverboat. Suitable for all ages and includes a free gift. Pirate dress is welcome. Cost is $25 for adults, $20 for children under 12. Trips run on weekends through Oct. 30 from Central Falls Landing, 15 Madeira Ave., Central Falls. For more, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/pirates.
Sept. 29 — Oct. 31
The Roger Williams Park Zoo’s annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular takes place throughout the month, featuring a tribute to 75 years of television. Tickets must be ordered online, in advance. Trail opens nightly 6-10:30 p.m. Last entry at 10 p.m. For pricing and more information, visit www.rwpzoo.org/jols.
Sep. 30 – Oct. 30
13th World Haunted House, opens for its 20th year. The outdoor event opens at dusk on select nights throughout the month this year bringing to life all your favorite characters from the movies and some never before seen. Opening times will vary by day. For tickets and further information, visit www.13thworld.com/13th-world-ri. Not recommended for children under 12.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Bewitched and Bedazzled: A Magical Fall Festival inspired by the Hocus Pocus movies will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chase Farm, 671 Great Road, Lincoln, where parts of “Hocus Pocus 2” were recently filmed. The event will include various vendors, theatrical and dance performances, costumes, music and storytelling, psychics, a magic and circus show, food truck, hayrides, contests and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and will cost $13 for general admission; free for children under 3. Proceeds will benefit the preservation efforts of the Friends of Hearthside at Lincoln’s Great Road Heritage Campus. An outdoor screening of the original “Hocus Pocus” will take place after the festival from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for an additional $7 for ages 4 and up. For more information visit www.greatroadheritagecampus.org/bewitched-and-bedazzled.
The 2nd annual Archive Remix Film Festival from the Rhode Island Historical Society will premiere at Old Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket, 7-8 p.m. This outdoor screening will present an hour-long program of three-minute creative remixes by local filmmakers using materials from the RIHS Moving Image and Audio Collections. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. For information, visit www.rihs.org/event/2nd-annual-archive-remix-film-festival-premiere.
Oct. 7-10
Woonsocket Autumnfest is the city’s annual celebration featuring music, crafts, food, amusement rides, a cornhole tournament, and a parade on Columbus Day. Headlining musical acts will be the James Montgomery Blues Band on Saturday at 8 p.m. ZBTB – Zac Brown Tribute Band on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Festival Hours are Friday, 6-10 p.m. (rides and beer tent only); Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 10, 12-6 p.m. For more information, including places to purchase Autumfest Buttons and a full entertainment schedule, visit www.autumnfest.org.
Friday, Oct. 7
Symbio, an award-winning Swedish duo mixing folk music, minimalist art music, and electronic dance music makes their first Rhode Island appearance. 8 p.m. at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad Street, Cumberland. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 day of the show. Visit www.riverfolk.org or call 401-725-9272.
Oct. 8 — 29
“Fright Night in the Park” takes place at Slater Memorial Park on Friday and Saturday evenings from Oct. 8-29 at the Daggett Farm facility within the park. Doors for the Haunted Tunnel attraction open at 6:30 p.m. and close by 8:30 p.m. The cost for the tunnel is $10 per person, regardless of age. Group discounts or refunds are not offered. Because of its scary content, the tunnel is strongly recommended for ages 12 and above only.
Adjacent to the carousel and under the Slater Park Pavilion, is the family-friendly Pumpkins in the Park event displayed with jack-o-lanterns, a witch’s house and other surprises. This attraction is open 6:30-9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, 12 years of age or older. Children 12 and under receive free admission. The carousel will also be open at night in conjunction with the Halloween attractions. The hours of operation are Friday evenings, 6-8 p.m.; on Saturdays, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., weather permitting.
Events will not take place during periods of inclement weather. Visit the “Pawtucket Parks & Recreation” and the “Slater Park Haunted Tunnel” Facebook pages for cancellations or further information, or call the Parks & Recreation Office at 728-0500, ext. 251.
Oct. 8 — 10
The 56th Scituate Art Festival will be held on the Village Green in North Scituate, featuring original fine art, handmade crafts and antiques in an open-air market. There will be a food court, raffles, and live musical entertainment. Hours are Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Open rain or shine.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Cuddles of Hope 2nd annual Car Show Fundraiser takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Overlook at Meehan, 2 Governor Notte Parkway, North Providence. It will be a $20 donation to register your vehicle (or $40 donation for VIP spot); availability is first-come, first-served. The event will benefit the Cuddles of Hope Foundation which is a nonprofit dedicated to comforting children by providing them with a stuffed animal to cuddle with during an uncomfortable or frightening situation. Attendance during the Car Show is free and open to the public.
Music at the Farm presents 2022 Vocal Competition Winner, Emma Robertson with James Lorusso, piano from 2 to 4 p.m. at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag. Tickets are $30. For reservations call 401-567-0354. For information, visit www.gracenotefarmweb.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
An Owl Prowl will take visitors through the Audubon Society’s Powder Mill Ledges refuge, 12 Sanderson Road in Smithfield, in search of owls. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., ages 9 and up. Fee: $10/member adult, $5/member child, $12/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Advance registration is required. Info at asri.org or 401-949-5454.
Friday, Oct. 14
The Rhode Island Music Legends Concert, featuring John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band, Roomful of Blues, and Neal and the Vipers is at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36, $41. www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Mercy Woods Hike: Enjoy a guided 3-mile hike through Mercy Woods, a Cumberland Land Trust property, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The trail is narrow in spots and follows some ridges as well. The hike is moderate in areas. Meet at the parking area on Sumner Brown Road. Visit www.tourblackstone.com/event/mercy-woods-hike/ for more information.
The Glocester Scarecrow Festival will take place in Chepachet, with scarecrows and musical acts set up all along Main St. 11 a.m-5 p.m. Free. Visit www.glocesterscarecrowfestival.org.
Animal Clothes: Do animals wear clothes? Should they? Come to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, to find out how animals protect themselves from the elements and survive the seasons. Touch some fur, feathers and scales. Dress up like your favorite animals, and meet some live animal visitors. 3-4 p.m.; Fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Ages: 7 and up. Visit asri.org for more.
Sunday, Oct. 16
The Smith-Appleby House on Stillwater Road in Smithfield will host an open house, 1-4 p.m. Donation $8 adults, free for children. Visit www.smithapplebyhouse.org/calendar.
Oct. 21-23
“Gatsby: The Musical,” a new original musical adaptation of the novel “The Great Gatsby,” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, created by recent Smithfield High School graduate Jayna Barrette, will be presented at Assembly Theatre, 26 East Ave., Harrisville. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information and to order tickets, visit www.assemblytheatre.org/events.
Thursday, Oct. 20
The “Ins and Outs” of Invasive Species, at the Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield. This presentation will introduce participants to many of the “invasives” here in Rhode Island. See how Audubon combats these aliens on our wildlife refuges, and learn what you can do to help reduce this worldwide environmental problem in your own spaces. 6:30-8 p.m.; Fee: $10/member; $14/non-member. Ages: Adult. Visit asri.org for more.
Friday, Oct. 21
“Vampire Circus:” An innovative and surreal fusion of cirque, theatre, comedy, and cabaret, with acrobatics, acts of strength, balance, and electrifying special effects. “The Vampire Circus” is a show for all ages. 8 p.m. at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Visit www.stadiumtheatre.com or call 401-762-4545. Tickets: $31, $36, $45.
Saturday, Oct. 22
The Pawtucket Dog Park Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Daggett Farm at Slater Park, 451 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. The three categories will be Historical Figures, Career Canines and, Holiday Hounds. There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd awarded, plus best-in-show. For information, visit pawtucketdogpark.com.
Reverie Road – “a driving lilt and lift of Irish music” performed by an all-star lineup of Celtic musicians. 8 p.m. at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad Street, Cumberland. Tickets are $20 in advance, $24 day of show. Visit www.riverfolk.org or call 401-725-9272.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Rosebud Reptiles: A Stadium Theatre Creepy Creature Experience will see snakes, lizards, spiders, and more visit the theater in an interactive presentation suitable for children of all ages. Starting at 2 p.m., it will conclude with an optional photo opportunity with an animal of your choice. $26 at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Visit www.stadiumtheatre.com or call 401-762-4545.
Friday, Oct. 28
2nd annual Harvest Moon Festival: Hope Artiste Village, 1005 Main St., Pawtucket, in collaboration with Crystal Healing Arts will be hosting the 2nd annual Harvest Moon Psychic Festival from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will be face painting and candy for the kids, and beer and wine for adults to sip on while getting their tarot cards read. Visit www.hopeartistevillage.com/events for information.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Trick or Treat on Main Street in Chepachet will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Pavilion at Kent Field, 1109 Putnam Pike. Kids are invited to come in costumes, pick up a free trick-or-treat loot bag and treasure map, and go trick-or-treating. Admission is a minimum of one unexpired canned good or other non-perishable food item per child, with all donations going to Glocester and Foster food banks. Monetary donations are also welcome. www.trick-or-treat.org.
Gadan, making its New England debut, brings a dynamic repertoire from traditional Irish and Scottish music to Appalachian and old time music, and a deep connection with regional folk ballads of northern Italy. 8 p.m. at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. Tickets are $20 in advance, $24 day of the show. Visit www.riverfolk.org or call 401-725-9272.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Wine, Women & Jewelry, an event to support the Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre, takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the theater, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Browse a vast new selection of jewelry while you sip wine and chat with your friends. $30 ticket price includes: two glasses of wine, light fare, and your choice of three pieces of jewelry. Attendees must be 21 and over. www.stadiumtheatre.com. Proceeds will go to the Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre.
Friday, Nov.4
Le Vent du Nord, a leading force in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement and an iconic name in Quebec’s traditional music revival, returns to Blackstone River Theatre as part of their 20th anniversary tour. 8 p.m. at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. Tickets are $32 in advance, $36 day of show. Visit www.riverfolk.org or call 401-725-9272.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Gunhild Carling, a Swedish big-band multi-instrumentalist, singer and dancer who’s established a strong YouTube following through her performances with Postmodern Jukebox, appears at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Show starts at 8 p.m., and vintage dress is encouraged. Tickets are $31, $36, $41. www.stadiumtheatre.com.
