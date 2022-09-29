Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
The Roger Williams Park Zoo’s annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular takes place throughout the month, featuring a tribute to 75 years of television. Visit www.rwpzoo.org/jols.

 Breeze photo by Laura Colantonio

Sept. 16 — Oct. 30

Pirates on the Blackstone: Enjoy a 45-minute pirate experience, including 20 minutes on the Blackstone River aboard the Explorer riverboat. Suitable for all ages and includes a free gift. Pirate dress is welcome. Cost is $25 for adults, $20 for children under 12. Trips run on weekends through Oct. 30 from Central Falls Landing, 15 Madeira Ave., Central Falls. For more, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/pirates.

