PAWTUCKET – Capeverdean American Community Development will host a Halloween Movie Night on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. The movie “Hocus Pocus” will be shown.
Tickets are $3 for one person, $5 for two and $10 for four or more. Member prices are $2 for one, $3 for two and $8 for four or more. Tickets will be sold at the door.
Bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Light refreshments will be provided. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.