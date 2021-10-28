CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, continues its free Matinee Monday every Monday at 1 p.m. The theme for November is actress Meg Ryan's birthday.
The following movies will be shown:
- Nov. 1: "When Harry Met Sally," rated R, 1989;
- Nov. 8: "Sleepless in Seattle," rated PG, 1993;
- Nov. 15: "French Kiss," rated PG-13, 1995;
- Nov. 22: "You’ve Got Mail," rated PG, 1998; and
- Nov. 29: "Kate & Leopold," rated PG, 2001.
For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 2, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org .
