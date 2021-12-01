PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., announces its "Titillating Tuesdays" movie schedule. December is Scarlett Johansson month.
The library will offer free screenings of four popular Johansson movies. The movies will be shown at 1 p.m., in the library’s Campbell Auditorium. The Dec. 7 movie has Johansson as Avenger Natasha Romanoff in her first solo movie, "Black Widow." The other movies include "Ghost in the Shell," Dec. 14; "He’s Just Not That Into You," Dec. 21; and "Home Alone 3," Dec. 28.
For more information, contact Eugene Jeffers at ejeffers@pawtucketlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.