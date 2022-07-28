Rusty water
Donald Lacroix took this photo in early July of rusty water in his sink at Deerfield Common.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Donald Lacroix says he is still fighting for clean water at Deerfield Common, where water was running rusty and dirty again this month.

Lacroix moved into the complex in 2017 and has regularly experienced issues with rust-colored water. Despite his pleas for help, he said the situation has been occurring for him and his neighbors on and off for years.

