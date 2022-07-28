NORTH SMITHFIELD – Donald Lacroix says he is still fighting for clean water at Deerfield Common, where water was running rusty and dirty again this month.
Lacroix moved into the complex in 2017 and has regularly experienced issues with rust-colored water. Despite his pleas for help, he said the situation has been occurring for him and his neighbors on and off for years.
Lacroix said he’s reached out to anyone who will listen to try to resolve the issue for his building, which he said impacts multiple residents several times every year. Deerfield’s Providence-based management company, Property Advisory Group Inc., did not return a request for comment this week.
“Every month and a half to two months there’s a surge of bad water,” he said. “I’ve contacted everyone I can think of.”
Last September, he spent several nights in a hotel after experiencing ongoing issues with his hot water at Deerfield Common.
He sent photos of rusty water in his sink and bathtub to members of the Town Council earlier this month, and said he’s been working with Sen. Jack Reed’s office on the matter. He sent letters to the North Smithfield Water Department, and copies to the state’s Department of Housing and Urban Development representative.
“Deerfield Commons should not be allowed to fill an apartment that becomes available until this issue is resolved,” he wrote to officials earlier this month. He urged them to contact the Rhode Island Department of Health to inform them of “how long this has been going on,” and the Attorney General’s Office due to “their failure to notify residents about the water crisis here.”
A representative from Sen. Reed’s office wrote back to Lacroix after speaking to management, who said Deerfield Common “continues to explore available options to help remedy the rusty water, which can sometimes appear in the building’s water following disruptions.”
The water is being checked daily, they said, adding that staff is looking to install a back-flow preventer and other controls that would allow “more frequent local flushing” of the water lines at Deerfield Common.
In a perfect world, Lacroix said management at the complex would come up with a permanent solution, and those responsible held accountable. In the meantime, he’s urging them to notify residents as soon as water issues arise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.