NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold a rummage sale indoors on Friday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to clothing, also on sale will be shoes, pocketbooks, gowns, jewelry, bedding, curtains, golf clubs, golf course tapestry, furniture, household and holiday items.
Call the church office at 508-699-2434 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.