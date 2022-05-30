PROVIDENCE – In connection with the J. M. Smucker Co. Jif peanut butter recall announced earlier this week, additional products containing this peanut better are being recalled, the Rhode Island Department of Health announced.
Fudgeamentals is recalling fudge made with Jif peanut butter, packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays. These products were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide. More information about this recall is available online at https://tinyurl.com/46ker39h.
Fresh Del Monte is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif peanut butter dip. The specific products being recalled are Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter (5 oz.), Peanut Butter Snack Pack (4.25 oz.), Apples and Peanut Butter (6 oz. and 5.5 oz.), and Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup. These products were shipped to Walmart, Stop & Shop, and Dave’s Marketplace locations. More information about this recall is available online at https://tinyurl.com/2yr4verf.
Consumers who purchased these items are urged to not consume them and to dispose of them or return them to their local store.
The initial Jif recall was related to possible salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
